Dr. Binita Mandal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mandal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binita Mandal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Binita Mandal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.
Dr. Mandal works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group550 W Ranch View Dr Ste 3000, Rocklin, CA 95765 DirectionsWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
3
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
4
Folsom- Specialty Care1730 Prairie City Rd # 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mandal?
She's great!!! Making appointment is a nightmare. I am actually on hold with 2 phones... again can't get through. Should I go down to the office?
About Dr. Binita Mandal, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- Female
- 1649222787
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mandal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mandal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mandal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mandal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mandal works at
Dr. Mandal has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mandal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mandal speaks Bengali.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mandal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mandal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mandal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mandal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.