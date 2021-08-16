Overview

Dr. Binita Mandal, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom.



Dr. Mandal works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Rocklin, CA with other offices in Folsom, CA and Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.