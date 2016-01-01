Overview of Dr. Binny Koshy, MD

Dr. Binny Koshy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.



Dr. Koshy works at Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs in Mineola, NY with other offices in Hicksville, NY, Bethpage, NY and Woodbury, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.