Dr. Binny Koshy, MD
Dr. Binny Koshy, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Koshy's Office Locations
Queen-Nassau Nephrology Svs300 Old Country Rd Ste 111, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 745-0500
Oyster Bay Dialysis17 E Old Country Rd, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 681-2786
Mukesh Sharma MD4169 Iris PL, Bethpage, NY 11714 Directions (516) 735-0700
Crossways Park Dialysis113 Crossways Park Dr Ste 102, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 921-0914
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Binny Koshy, MD
- Nephrology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1114925708
Education & Certifications
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Koshy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koshy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshy has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koshy speaks Hindi.
Dr. Koshy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.