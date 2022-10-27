Overview of Dr. Binod Sinha, MD

Dr. Binod Sinha, MD is an Urology Specialist in Somerset, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Sinha works at Urology Care Of New Jersey in Somerset, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.