Overview

Dr. Binor Said, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Said works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Sistersville, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.