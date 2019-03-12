Dr. Binoy Ouseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ouseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binoy Ouseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Binoy Ouseph, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Muncie, IN.
Dr. Ouseph works at
Locations
-
1
Medical Consultants PC2525 W University Ave Ste 300, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 281-2000
-
2
Elkhart General Hospital600 East Blvd, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 389-7362
-
3
Medical Consultants RHU NEPH800 S Tillotson Ave, Muncie, IN 47304 Directions (765) 289-5410
-
4
Elkhart500 Arcade Ave Ste 300, Elkhart, IN 46514 Directions (574) 389-7362
Hospital Affiliations
- Elkhart General Hospital
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ouseph?
I have had great experiences with Dr.Ouseph. He has answered all my questions and gives me great insight into my my problem. I love Dr. Ouseph!
About Dr. Binoy Ouseph, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1497797880
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ouseph has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ouseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ouseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ouseph works at
Dr. Ouseph has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Abdominal Pain and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ouseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Ouseph. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ouseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ouseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ouseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.