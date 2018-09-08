Overview

Dr. Binu Kunjummen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.



Dr. Kunjummen works at Atlanta Heart Associates in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA, Tucker, GA, Cumming, GA and Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.