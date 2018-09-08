Dr. Binu Kunjummen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kunjummen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binu Kunjummen, MD
Overview
Dr. Binu Kunjummen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory Hillandale Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Atlanta Heart Associates350 Country Club Dr Ste A, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 692-4000
-
2
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC4375 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 350, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (770) 622-1622
-
3
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC1468 Montreal Rd, Tucker, GA 30084 Directions (770) 638-1400
-
4
Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (678) 679-6800
-
5
Atlanta Perinatal Associates2665 N Decatur Rd Ste 320, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 638-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory Hillandale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Was there with my wife during a heart attack. He was able to get the blockage opened very quickly. Was very pleasant, showed me and my family the before and after pictures. Set all our minds at ease. He has been taking very good care of her.
About Dr. Binu Kunjummen, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1437331196
Education & Certifications
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
