Dr. Bipin Desai, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bipin Desai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brighton, MI. They graduated from B J Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and University Hospital - University of Michigan.

Dr. Desai works at Livingston Pediatric Center in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Livingston Pediatric Center
    136 Kissane Ave Ste A, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 229-7337

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 03, 2022
    You will never meet a better Pediatrician. He is kind, caring, compassionate and listens to the parent and child. He watches how the littles behave. He pays attention. He is absolutely the BEST! He is beyond smart... is that a thing??? He knows his profession. He is an excellent diagnostitian. He goes above and beyond or should I say he is the epitome of a real DOCTOR! The new way medicine has evolved is all about the dollar. "Get'm in Get'm out". You won't find that Cattle herding with Dr. Desai. He takes his time with your sick littles. He asks questions and he diagnoses, and treats appropriately. You can see in his eyes, he truly cares. I THANK GOD EVERY DAY FOR THE AMAZING DOCTOR THAT DR. DESAI IS!!!
    Evelyn McConnell — Aug 03, 2022
    About Dr. Bipin Desai, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669412599
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med College Ohio
    Internship
    • Medical College of Ohio
    Medical Education
    • B J Medical College, Gujarat University
    Undergraduate School
    • St. Xavier's College
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
