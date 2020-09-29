Dr. Desai has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bipin Desai, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bipin Desai, MD
Dr. Bipin Desai, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marion, OH.
Dr. Desai works at
Dr. Desai's Office Locations
Bipin Desai, M.D., Inc.1125 Ellen Kay Dr Ste D, Marion, OH 43302 Directions (740) 382-3874
Hospital Affiliations
- Marion General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
YES DR DESIA IS A VERY GOOD DOCTOR GREAT IN HIS FIELD OF MEDICINE AND VERY PALITE AND CURTIS LISTENS TO HIS PATIENTS VERY WELL. I HAVE BEEN VERY PLEASED IN BEING HIS PATIENT
About Dr. Bipin Desai, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi
- 1720056484
Education & Certifications
- Ndola Ctrl Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desai accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desai has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Bipolar Disorder and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Desai speaks Hindi.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Desai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desai.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Desai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Desai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.