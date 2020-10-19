Overview of Dr. Bipin Patel, MD

Dr. Bipin Patel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Amsterdam, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.



Dr. Patel works at Bipin Patel MD in Amsterdam, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.