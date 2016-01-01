Overview

Dr. Bipin Patel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Warren, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Mercy Health - St. Joseph Warren Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Mercy Health Howland Primary Care in Warren, OH with other offices in Cortland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.