Dr. Bipinchandra Bhagat, MD is accepting new patients.
Dr. Bipinchandra Bhagat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bipinchandra Bhagat, MD
Dr. Bipinchandra Bhagat, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Victorville, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Mary Medical Center and Victor Valley Global Medical Center.
Dr. Bhagat works at
Dr. Bhagat's Office Locations
First Step Optimal Health Corp17290 Jasmine St Ste 101, Victorville, CA 92395 Directions (760) 951-2400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Mary Medical Center
- Victor Valley Global Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

I have known about Dr. Bhagat for over 20 years. He knows his medicine. He is kind and the staff is caring as well. The few one star reviews on here are just mean people one of them even said they never saw him just(a friend said)! What on earth.? We are lucky to have this man working in the high desert. I refer him often.
About Dr. Bipinchandra Bhagat, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Gujarati
- 1306046123
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhagat has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhagat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhagat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhagat works at
Dr. Bhagat speaks Chinese and Gujarati.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhagat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhagat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhagat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhagat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.