Overview of Dr. Birdie Varnedore, MD

Dr. Birdie Varnedore, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Varnedore works at Tri County Neurology in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.