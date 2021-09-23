Overview of Dr. Biren Patel, MD

Dr. Biren Patel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center, Banner Casa Grande Medical Center, Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center and Wickenburg Community Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Northwest Urology Associates, PLC in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Incontinence and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.