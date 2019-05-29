Dr. Biren Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biren Patel, MD
Overview of Dr. Biren Patel, MD
Dr. Biren Patel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel's Office Locations
Fort Worth Fertility PA1800 Mistletoe Blvd, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 348-8145
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very knowledgeable and accommodating. He was able to talk me through the procedure and any all of my questions. He really made a difference with his easygoing and personable attitude!
About Dr. Biren Patel, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
