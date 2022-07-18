Overview of Dr. Biren Saraiya, MD

Dr. Biren Saraiya, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Saraiya works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.