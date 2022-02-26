Overview of Dr. Birendra Bhattarai, MD

Dr. Birendra Bhattarai, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They graduated from TRIBHUVAN UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Bhattarai works at Lakeview Healthcare System, LLC dba Lakeview Internal Medicine, PA in Leesburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.