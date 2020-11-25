Dr. Birendra Trivedi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trivedi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Birendra Trivedi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Massapequa, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Patna Med College Patna University Bihar India and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Trivedi's Office Locations
Island Neurology Care924 N Broadway Ste 2, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 520-5507
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trivedi is an excellent neurologist, caring, helpful and friendly. He made lifesaving decisions for my wife while she was hospitalized and has been extremely helpful to me with neurological problems. Highly recommended !
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Patna Med College Patna University Bihar India
Dr. Trivedi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trivedi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trivedi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trivedi has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trivedi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Trivedi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trivedi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trivedi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trivedi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.