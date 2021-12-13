Dr. Birgit Amann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Birgit Amann, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Birgit Amann, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Troy, MI.
Dr. Amann works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Behavioral Medical Center-troy1639 E Big Beaver Rd Ste 201, Troy, MI 48083 Directions (248) 528-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amann?
I have been seeing Dr Amann for almost 2 years. As with most psychiatrists, it was a long wait time for my first visit, I expected that, that is why I had my therapist to visit on a weekly or twice weekly basis. Once I started to see Dr. Amann, it has never been a problem to get an appointment, even when I’ve needed one in an “emergency”. She knows her “stuff” when it comes to medication. I’ve been to numerous psychiatrists as I have lifelong mental problems. Finding the “right fit” in a Dr. takes a while, same with medication, but Dr. Amann has a knack of knowing what’s going to work. She gave me my life back! She is caring, listens, and makes time, but if you are looking for an hour of “talk time”, that’s what your therapist is for.
About Dr. Birgit Amann, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1386663789
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amann works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Amann. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amann.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.