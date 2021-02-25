Dr. Birgit Arb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Birgit Arb, MD
Overview of Dr. Birgit Arb, MD
Dr. Birgit Arb, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital and Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Arb's Office Locations
Coastal Children's Services2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Directions (910) 255-5747
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My treatments with Dr. Arb were spot-on perfect. She is kind, very knowledgeable, listens well & addressed all of my concerns.
About Dr. Birgit Arb, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1669466405
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Penn State U, Hershey College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- J Arthur Dosher Memorial Hospital
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
