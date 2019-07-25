Overview

Dr. Birgit Toome, MD is a Dermatologist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Toome works at Retinal and Ophthalmic Consultants PC in Vineland, NJ with other offices in Egg Harbor Township, NJ and Sewell, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.