Dr. Birgit Toome, MD
Overview
Dr. Birgit Toome, MD is a Dermatologist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Toome works at
Locations
Retinal and Ophthalmic Consultants PC2466 E Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361 Directions (856) 691-3442
- 2 6106 Black Horse Pike Ste B1, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 Directions (609) 484-8700
Advanced Dermatology570 Egg Harbor Rd Ste C1, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions (856) 256-8899
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
she is a top doc...she as able to fix a problem that others could not cure
About Dr. Birgit Toome, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, German
- 1891788121
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Dermatology
