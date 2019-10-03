Overview of Dr. Birinder Kaur, MD

Dr. Birinder Kaur, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from JERSEY SHORE MEDICAL CENTER / ANN MAY SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kaur works at Cardiac & Endovascular Associates LLC in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Glen Rock, NJ, Saddle River, NJ and Paramus, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.