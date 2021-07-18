Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhund is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD
Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They completed their fellowship with NYU Sch Med MC
Dr. Akhund works at
Dr. Akhund's Office Locations
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group789 Park Ave Ste 203, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 425-2280
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Akhund is not only a terrific oncologist, but has a wonderful bedside manner. He takes the time to explain what is going on, and looks for innovative ways to treat his patients. In addition to his diagnostic skills, he takes the time to answer questions from both his patients and loved ones without feeling rushed. Cannot say enough about this wonderful doctor!
About Dr. Birjis Akhund, MD
- Hematology
- English, French
- 1841297025
Education & Certifications
- NYU Sch Med MC
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akhund has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akhund accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akhund has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akhund works at
Dr. Akhund speaks French.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhund. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhund.
