Dr. Birjis Alam, MD
Overview of Dr. Birjis Alam, MD
Dr. Birjis Alam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi.
Dr. Alam's Office Locations
Birjis Alam MD12781 Miramar Pkwy Ste 101, Miramar, FL 33027 Directions (954) 437-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Alam is patient,answers my many questions and has kept me at my optimal level of health.I was very ill when I first visited her office and now I can truly credit her for my improved health.
About Dr. Birjis Alam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1033211313
Education & Certifications
- Raritan Bay MC
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
Dr. Alam speaks Hindi.
