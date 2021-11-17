Dr. Hassunizadeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bischan Hassunizadeh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bischan Hassunizadeh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Jackson, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY and is affiliated with Henry Ford Allegiance Health.
Dr. Hassunizadeh works at
Locations
-
1
Jackson Cardiology205 Page Ave Ste B, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 787-3577
-
2
Henry Ford Allegiance Health205 N East Ave, Jackson, MI 49201 Directions (517) 788-4800Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Allegiance Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hassunizadeh?
Excellent! He really cares and talked to me to make sure I understood everything he was telling me. I trust him and highly recommend him.
About Dr. Bischan Hassunizadeh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1891705745
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAMBURG / MEDICAL FACULTY
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hassunizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hassunizadeh works at
Dr. Hassunizadeh has seen patients for Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hassunizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hassunizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hassunizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hassunizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hassunizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.