Dr. Biserka Matkovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matkovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biserka Matkovic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Biserka Matkovic, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They completed their residency with UCLA School Of Medicine-Kern Medical Center
Dr. Matkovic works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Bakersfield3838 San Dimas St Ste A100, Bakersfield, CA 93301 Directions (661) 327-8538
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Matkovic?
She takes time to listen. She is thorough and cares about addressing both preventative health concerns as well as any medical issues that you are dealing with.
About Dr. Biserka Matkovic, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Croatian
- 1972674893
Education & Certifications
- UCLA School Of Medicine-Kern Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matkovic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Matkovic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Matkovic works at
Dr. Matkovic speaks Croatian.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Matkovic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matkovic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Matkovic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Matkovic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.