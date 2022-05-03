Overview

Dr. Bishara Khoury, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Portage, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Des Moines Still College of Osteopathy And Surgery and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Khoury works at Community Care Network-Willowcreek in Portage, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.