Overview of Dr. Bisher Mustafa, MD

Dr. Bisher Mustafa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, WV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cabell Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Mustafa works at University Physicians/Sgns INT in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.