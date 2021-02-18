See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Weatherford, TX
Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
4.2 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Weatherford, TX. They graduated from University of Science And Technology and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.

Dr. Sapkota works at Medical City Weatherford Emergency Department in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weatherford Regional Medical Center
    713 E Anderson St, Weatherford, TX 76086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (682) 582-1795

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Medical City Weatherford
  • Texas Health Specialty Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Migraine

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dementia
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Botox® for Cervical Dystonia Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulator Programming Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Management of VNS Devices for the Treatment of Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 18, 2021
    It is always fun to visit this office, because Dr. Sapkota is hilarious! He has a great staff that always manage to sty on top of everything. There are very, very few people I say this of, but Dr. Sapkota is brilliant.
    Jeffery Bowen — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepalese and Nepali
    • 1679702872
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi Medical Center
    • University of Science And Technology
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sapkota is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sapkota has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sapkota works at Medical City Weatherford Emergency Department in Weatherford, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sapkota’s profile.

    Dr. Sapkota has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sapkota on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Sapkota speaks Bengali, Hindi, Nepalese and Nepali.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sapkota. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sapkota.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sapkota, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sapkota appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

