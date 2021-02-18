Overview

Dr. Bishnu Sapkota, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Weatherford, TX. They graduated from University of Science And Technology and is affiliated with Medical City Weatherford and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Sapkota works at Medical City Weatherford Emergency Department in Weatherford, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.