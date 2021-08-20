Overview of Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD

Dr. Bishoy Labib, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They graduated from University of Alexandria / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.



Dr. Labib works at Bishoy Labib M.d. Inc. in Palm Desert, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.