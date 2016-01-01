Dr. Alam accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bisma Alam, MD
Overview of Dr. Bisma Alam, MD
Dr. Bisma Alam, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Alam's Office Locations
Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Pulmonology20 Prospect Ave Ste 707, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 614-2204
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
About Dr. Bisma Alam, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- 1780004895
Education & Certifications
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
