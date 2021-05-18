See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Stamford, CT
Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Misra works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Stamford, CT with other offices in New Canaan, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Stamford Health Medical Group
    292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 206, Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 276-7213
    Bismruta Misra MD, MPH, FACE
    161 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 06840 (203) 276-7213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greenwich Hospital
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Fine Needle Aspiration Biopsy Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 18, 2021
    Dr.Misra and her nurse Fosama were AMAZING. on time, spent time, learned about my issues, made smart recommendations. Not critical and harsh. LOVED the appointment
    Jennifer Zorek-Pressman — May 18, 2021
    About Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205883790
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Internship
    • RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL
    Medical Education
    • HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Misra has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

