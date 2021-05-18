Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and Stamford Hospital.
Locations
Stamford Health Medical Group292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 206, Stamford, CT 06902 Directions (203) 276-7213
Bismruta Misra MD, MPH, FACE161 Cherry St, New Canaan, CT 06840 Directions (203) 276-7213
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- Stamford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Misra and her nurse Fosama were AMAZING. on time, spent time, learned about my issues, made smart recommendations. Not critical and harsh. LOVED the appointment
About Dr. Bismruta Misra, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Rhode Island Hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED|Howard University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misra has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Misra speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.