Dr. Bita Ameri, MD
Overview
Dr. Bita Ameri, MD is a Breast Radiology Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They completed their residency with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (New Jersey)
Locations
Montclair Breast Center PC37 N Fullerton Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 437-5538
Hospital Affiliations
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Community Health Network
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealth Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ameri was extremely professional, pleasant, and respectful. She made the experience feel as non-threatening as possible and she was very accommodating to my physical restrictions. I would highly recommend her to anyone and especially those who are seeking a more compassionate and caring doctor.
About Dr. Bita Ameri, MD
- Breast Radiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center (New Jersey)
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine & Biomedical Sciences
- Diagnostic Radiology
