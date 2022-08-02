See All Family Doctors in San Clemente, CA
Dr. Bita Badakhshan, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (36)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bita Badakhshan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Clemente, CA. They completed their residency with North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers

Dr. Badakhshan works at OC Functional Medical Center in San Clemente, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    OC Functional Medical Center
    665 Camino de los Mares Ste 200, San Clemente, CA 92673 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 312-2425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Cold Sore
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
Adrenal Cortex Diseases
Adrenal Crisis
Allergies
Anemia
Antisocial Behavior
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autism
Back Disorders
Back Pain
Bladder Infection
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cancer
Cancer Treatment Complications
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Drug Allergy Testing
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hepatitis
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hip Sprain
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Injuries
Interstitial Cystitis
Joint Pain
Laceration
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Nausea
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Ozone Therapy
Patch Testing
Perimenopause
Pneumonia
Polyuria
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Restylane® Injections
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Symptomatic Menopause
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Disease
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Urinary Urgency
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Aug 02, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Bita for many years. She's on top of the latest treatments and I love her forward and progressive medicine. She has always taken such good care of me. Her modern approach to therapy is spot on! I love the fact that I can be treated with alternative medicine if needed. Dr. Bita's care and guidance has always helped me. She provides the best medical care and has the best "bedside manners" you could ask for. She's caring and loving. I have always been impressed with her knowledge of medicine. If you want to find out what's going on with your body, see Dr. Bita, you won't be disappointed. You'll be in good hands!
    Suzanne Goodrich — Aug 02, 2022
    About Dr. Bita Badakhshan, MD

    • Family Medicine
    English, Persian and Swedish
    1801058938
    Education & Certifications

    • North Shore & LIJ Medical Centers
    • N Shore Glen Cove
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bita Badakhshan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Badakhshan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Badakhshan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Badakhshan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Badakhshan works at OC Functional Medical Center in San Clemente, CA. View the full address on Dr. Badakhshan’s profile.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Badakhshan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Badakhshan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Badakhshan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Badakhshan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

