Dr. Bita Bagheri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bita Bagheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Riverside Community Hospital.
Dr. Bagheri works at
Locations
Riverside Medical Clinic7117 Brockton Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 683-6370
Riverside Medical Clinic3660 Arlington Ave, Riverside, CA 92506 Directions (951) 782-3837
Bita Bagheri MD16305 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 220, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 236-7900
Bita Bagheri MD520 Superior Ave Ste 335, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 236-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I appreciate the time and effort the practice put in getting me my medication and giving me appointments that worked with my schedule
About Dr. Bita Bagheri, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Persian
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University
- University of Utah
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bagheri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bagheri accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bagheri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bagheri speaks Persian.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Bagheri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bagheri.
