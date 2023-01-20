Overview

Dr. Bita Bagheri, MD is a Dermatologist in Riverside, CA. They graduated from University of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Riverside Community Hospital.



Dr. Bagheri works at Riverside Medical Clinic in Riverside, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.