Overview

Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Thompson works at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

