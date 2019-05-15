See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.

Dr. Thompson works at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Mayo Clinic Hospital
    5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 342-4400
    Mayo Clinic Building Scottsdale
    13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 301-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid

Osteoporosis
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Arthritis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Hypercalcemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Overweight
Restless Leg Syndrome
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Breast Pain
Celiac Disease
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Diabetes Counseling
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Symptomatic Menopause
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Valley Fever
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 15, 2019
    Dr. Thompson is an excellent doctor. She is kind and compassionate, with a true understanding of the issues we diabetics go thru. She responds quickly and I would highly recommend her to anyone who has diabetes. She has helped me to lower my A1c and gain better control of my disease.
    — May 15, 2019
    About Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518127190
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Washington University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bithika Thompson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thompson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thompson has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thompson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thompson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thompson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

