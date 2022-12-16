Dr. Bjarki Olafsson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olafsson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bjarki Olafsson, MD
Overview
Dr. Bjarki Olafsson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Nashville, TN.
Dr. Olafsson works at
Locations
-
1
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart West4230 Harding Pike Ste 330, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 647-9779Monday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Ascension Saint Thomas Heart Paris1015 Kelley Dr Ste 200, Paris, TN 38242 Directions (731) 200-0298
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olafsson?
I have been very fortunate to have had Dr. Olafsson as my Cardiologist. He has treated me for several years. He has done three cardiac caths on me and followed up on other cardiac problems I had . He always was very caring, compassionate, understanding & very knowledgeable. I have trusted him completely with my health. I wish him the very best in his retirement. St. Thomas will lose a very special Dr. I will miss him terribly. He is the Best.
About Dr. Bjarki Olafsson, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- Male
- 1558315168
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp Iceland|University of North Carolina School of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olafsson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olafsson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olafsson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olafsson works at
Dr. Olafsson has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olafsson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Olafsson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olafsson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olafsson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olafsson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.