Dr. Bjorn Herman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bjorn Herman, MD
Dr. Bjorn Herman, MD is an Otolaryngic Allergy Specialist in Boca Raton, FL.
Dr. Herman works at
Dr. Herman's Office Locations
UHealth at Boca Raton3848 Fau Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 455-3627
UHealth at Palm Beach Gardens3401 Pga Blvd, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410 Directions (561) 219-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The staff was excellent. Dr. Herman took his time to listen to our concerns. My young daughter was the patient and Dr. Herman was very caring and gentle and diagnosed and treated her problem where others did not.
About Dr. Bjorn Herman, MD
- Otolaryngic Allergy
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herman has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Herman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.