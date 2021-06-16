Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holestol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD
Overview
Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Holestol works at
Locations
Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 304, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bjorn Holestol is Friendly, Patient, Efficient, Caring Dr Bjorn Holestol is great! He was very thorough in discovering my history and symptoms and had the best attitude. He was patient and took his time to listened carefully; responding with smart medical acumen as needed. Best bedside manner of any doctor I have known. I did not have to wait but 5 mins before seeing Dr. Holestol. His PA Michelle was delightful and thorough in her pre-prep. I am thrilled to be under his care. In fact, I am so impressed with the entire Baptist Health medical team. Both Dr Holestol and Baptist Health were fast in their follow-up on setting appointments. Their method of reporting visit details is superb; they use the latest in online technology.
About Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1437681525
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
