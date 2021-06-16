See All Family Doctors in Lexington, KY
Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD

Family Medicine
4.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. 

Dr. Holestol works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine
    2101 Nicholasville Rd Ste 304, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 16, 2021
    Dr Bjorn Holestol is Friendly, Patient, Efficient, Caring Dr Bjorn Holestol is great! He was very thorough in discovering my history and symptoms and had the best attitude. He was patient and took his time to listened carefully; responding with smart medical acumen as needed. Best bedside manner of any doctor I have known. I did not have to wait but 5 mins before seeing Dr. Holestol. His PA Michelle was delightful and thorough in her pre-prep. I am thrilled to be under his care. In fact, I am so impressed with the entire Baptist Health medical team. Both Dr Holestol and Baptist Health were fast in their follow-up on setting appointments. Their method of reporting visit details is superb; they use the latest in online technology.
    Rae House — Jun 16, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD
    About Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437681525
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bjorn Holestol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holestol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Holestol has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Holestol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Holestol works at Baptist Health Medical Group Internal Medicine in Lexington, KY. View the full address on Dr. Holestol’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Holestol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holestol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holestol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holestol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

