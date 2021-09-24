Overview of Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD

Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio U Coll Me and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Lobo works at California Neurosurgical Institute in Valencia, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.