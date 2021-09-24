Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio U Coll Me and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Santa Clarita (Free onsite parking)23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 799-2542Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Encino Office (Pay for Onsite Parking)16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (747) 206-5424Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
I visited Dr. Lobo for a third opinion on my cervical spine, and he was definitely the best of the three. He gave me plenty of time to explain my situation, and provided important information and analysis so I can better understand my symptoms. I will not be proceeding to surgery now, but my primary care doctor and neurologist both said he comes highly recommended and has a good reputation.
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275703969
- The John Wayne Cancer Institute At Saint John's Health Center (Minimally Invasive Brain and Pituitary Surgery)
- Cleveland Clinic Neurosurgery
- Northeastern Ohio U Coll Me
- The University Of Akron
- Neurosurgery
