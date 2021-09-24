See All Neurosurgeons in Valencia, CA
Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD

Neurosurgery
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD

Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio U Coll Me and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lobo works at California Neurosurgical Institute in Valencia, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lobo's Office Locations

    Santa Clarita (Free onsite parking)
    23929 McBean Pkwy Ste 215, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 799-2542
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Encino Office (Pay for Onsite Parking)
    16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 700, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (747) 206-5424
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
  • Northridge Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (42)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 24, 2021
    I visited Dr. Lobo for a third opinion on my cervical spine, and he was definitely the best of the three. He gave me plenty of time to explain my situation, and provided important information and analysis so I can better understand my symptoms. I will not be proceeding to surgery now, but my primary care doctor and neurologist both said he comes highly recommended and has a good reputation.
    RAK — Sep 24, 2021
    About Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 16 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1275703969
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The John Wayne Cancer Institute At Saint John's Health Center (Minimally Invasive Brain and Pituitary Surgery)
    Residency
    • Cleveland Clinic Neurosurgery
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio U Coll Me
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Akron
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bjorn Lobo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lobo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lobo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lobo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lobo has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury and Hydrocephalus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lobo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Lobo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lobo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lobo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lobo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

