Overview

Dr. Blaine Blakestad, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Blakestad works at St. Luke's Health Memorial Wound Care Center in Lufkin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.