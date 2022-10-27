See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD

Pain Medicine
4.3 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Palms West Hospital, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Westside Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Cameron works at Cameron Spine Institute - Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Wellington, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cameron Spine Institute - Boynton Beach
    6080 Boynton Beach Blvd Ste 100, Boynton Beach, FL 33437 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 404-3477
    Cameron Spine Institute
    5700 Stirling Rd Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 403-8906
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Cameron Spine Institute
    12300 South Shore Blvd Ste 200, Wellington, FL 33414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 404-1341

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Palms West Hospital
  • HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
  • HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty, Percutaneous Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Suboxone® Treatment Chevron Icon
Third Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Amazing
    — Oct 27, 2022
    About Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Creole, French and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1912950023
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Residency
    • University of Maryland
    Internship
    • HOWARD UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • Howard University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blaine Cameron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cameron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cameron has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cameron has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cameron has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cameron on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Cameron. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cameron.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cameron, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cameron appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

