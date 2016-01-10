Dr. Blair Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Anderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blair Anderson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anoka, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Anderson works at
Locations
Riverway Clinic - Anoka601 Jacob Ln, Anoka, MN 55303 Directions (763) 200-4949
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
SERIOUSLY!!! He found solutions that no one else came close to in many years. The time he spent and follow up calls were beyond expectations. Most excellent!
About Dr. Blair Anderson, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 26 years of experience
- English, German
- 1902874613
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University Hospital|St Johns Mercy MC
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson works at
Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Sleep Study and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Anderson speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
