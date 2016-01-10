See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Anoka, MN
Dr. Blair Anderson, MD

Pulmonary Disease
1.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Blair Anderson, MD is a Pulmonologist in Anoka, MN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.

Dr. Anderson works at HealthPartners Clinic Anoka in Anoka, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Study and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverway Clinic - Anoka
    601 Jacob Ln, Anoka, MN 55303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 200-4949

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regions Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
Treatment frequency



Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 10, 2016
    SERIOUSLY!!! He found solutions that no one else came close to in many years. The time he spent and follow up calls were beyond expectations. Most excellent!
    Jan 10, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Blair Anderson, MD
    About Dr. Blair Anderson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German
    NPI Number
    • 1902874613
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Saint Louis University Hospital|St Johns Mercy MC
    Residency
    • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Blair Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anderson works at HealthPartners Clinic Anoka in Anoka, MN. View the full address on Dr. Anderson’s profile.

    Dr. Anderson has seen patients for Sleep Study and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anderson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anderson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anderson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

