Overview

Dr. Blair Budden, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Hidradenitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.