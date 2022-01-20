Dr. Blair Budden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Budden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Budden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blair Budden, MD is a Dermatologist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Ochsner St. Martin Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Hidradenitis and Dry Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 1, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700
-
2
Lafayette Dermatology LLC91 Settlers Trace Blvd Ste 3, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 524-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Ochsner St. Martin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Budden?
Four members of my family see Dr Budden. His office is clean, professional, and welcoming. He is easy to talk to and has a great bedside manner. He takes the time to explain conditions and offers different treatment options. If something can be done in office, he doesn't reschedule a new appointment and put it off- it's handled immediately (for example mole removal). We never feel rushed. He always makes my daughters feel comfortable in their own skin. This is a doctor I frequently recommend and will continue to see.
About Dr. Blair Budden, MD
- Dermatology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1831458363
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Budden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Budden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Budden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Budden has seen patients for Rash, Hidradenitis and Dry Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Budden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Budden. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Budden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Budden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.