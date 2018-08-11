Overview

Dr. Blair Butterfield, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific|Western University Of Health Sciences.



Dr. Butterfield works at Blair T Butterfield DO PC in Mesa, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.