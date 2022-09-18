Overview

Dr. Blair Clementson, MD is a Dermatologist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Clementson works at Spartanburg Dermatology & Skin Surgery in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Tag Removal, Keloid Scar and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.