Dr. Blair Duddy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duddy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Duddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Blair Duddy, MD
Dr. Blair Duddy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Duddy works at
Dr. Duddy's Office Locations
-
1
Southwest Medical Associates2704 N Tenaya Way, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 970-4452Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Duddy?
Great physician! Super knowledgeable, my kids love him. Staff is fantastic. Sometimes the wait is long but it’s because he spends time with his patients and I would rather wait for that then have a provider rush through his patients to stay on time. Definitely recommend!!
About Dr. Blair Duddy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1063414761
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- Cedars-Sinai/UCLA
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duddy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duddy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duddy works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Duddy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.