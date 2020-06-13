Overview

Dr. Blair Erb Jr, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bozeman, MT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, Livingston Healthcare and Madison Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Erb Jr works at CARDIOLOGY CONSULTANTS in Bozeman, MT with other offices in Ennis, MT. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders, Heart Disease and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.