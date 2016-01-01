Dr. Blair Fennimore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fennimore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Fennimore, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Blair Fennimore, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.
Dr. Fennimore works at
Locations
University of Colorado Crohn's & Colitis Center1500 Park Central Dr Ste 203, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Directions (720) 848-2777Wednesday12:00am - 12:00pmThursday12:00am - 12:00pmFriday12:00am - 12:00pmSaturday12:00am - 12:00pmSunday12:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Blair Fennimore, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1316093925
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fennimore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fennimore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Fennimore works at
Dr. Fennimore has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fennimore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fennimore has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
