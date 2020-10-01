Dr. Blair Irwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Blair Irwin, MD
Overview of Dr. Blair Irwin, MD
Dr. Blair Irwin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center, MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.
Dr. Irwin's Office Locations
MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital1003 S 5th St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (206) 403-1677
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Irwin was extremely compassionate. All care and treatments were explained and her treatment plan was well thought out.
About Dr. Blair Irwin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 14 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Medical Oncology
