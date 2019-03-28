Overview of Dr. Blair Jobe, MD

Dr. Blair Jobe, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Jobe works at The Center for Diabetes and Endocrine Health in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Cancer and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.